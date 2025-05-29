Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Candace Parker Weighs in on Caitlin Clark's Treatment in WNBA

Candace Parker Talks Caitlin Clark ... Here's My Two Cents On Her WNBA Treatment

SO MUCH GREATNESS TO COME
It doesn't seem Candace Parker is going to cry many tears for Caitlin Clark over the rough play she at times receives in the WNBA ... 'cause the women's basketball legend tells TMZ Sports she believes it's all part of being a superstar in the league.

We caught up with the three-time champ out in Beverly Hills this week and had to ask about all the claims that Clark is being unfairly roughed up by her peers on the court ... and Parker made it clear, she doesn't necessarily see an issue.

The ex-Sparks forward told us "star players aren't ever treated fairly" -- and while she didn't expound much more on her thoughts ... it's pretty obvious she thinks hard fouls come with the territory of being dubbed the face of the W.

That said, Parker raved about Clark's game ... and praised her for already matching her mark of three career triple-doubles.

"It's awesome," the 39-year-old said. "It's great. I think she has so many more years to come of greatness. So it's been good watching her play."

Unfortunately for Parker and the rest of Clark's fans, it'll be a few more days before the Indiana Fever guard lights up the floor again ... she's still sidelined for a couple weeks with a quad injury.

