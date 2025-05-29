Candace Parker Weighs in on Caitlin Clark's Treatment in WNBA

Play video content TMZSports.com

It doesn't seem Candace Parker is going to cry many tears for Caitlin Clark over the rough play she at times receives in the WNBA ... 'cause the women's basketball legend tells TMZ Sports she believes it's all part of being a superstar in the league.

We caught up with the three-time champ out in Beverly Hills this week and had to ask about all the claims that Clark is being unfairly roughed up by her peers on the court ... and Parker made it clear, she doesn't necessarily see an issue.

Is this what the wnba is allowing to happen to Caitlin Clark ? What kind of defense is this ? Where are all the foul calls??? This is not football. Like and share please 🔥🔥🔥🚨🚨#WNBA pic.twitter.com/b50oFQB5QI — Michael (@mikeaalen112735) May 26, 2025 @mikeaalen112735

The ex-Sparks forward told us "star players aren't ever treated fairly" -- and while she didn't expound much more on her thoughts ... it's pretty obvious she thinks hard fouls come with the territory of being dubbed the face of the W.

That said, Parker raved about Clark's game ... and praised her for already matching her mark of three career triple-doubles.

"It's awesome," the 39-year-old said. "It's great. I think she has so many more years to come of greatness. So it's been good watching her play."