WNBA Finds No Evidence Of Racist Fan Behavior At Angel Reese Vs. Caitlin Clark Game

The WNBA says it's found no evidence fans were spewing racist hate toward Angel Reese or anyone else during Chicago's game against Caitlin Clark's Fever earlier this month.

The league launched a probe after social media accounts alleged Reese and some of her teammates were on the receiving end of some disturbing trash talk during the Sky's May 17 matchup against the Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

But in a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the W says its investigators have yet to find anything that corroborates the report.

"Based on information gathered to date," the league said, "including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it."

Nonetheless, Reese clearly supported the investigation -- as during a May 20 meeting with reporters, she said there was "no place in the game" for the behavior that was alleged. She added she was thankful the WNBA and her team were looking into everything.

Angel Reese took 3 questions about the WNBA opening an investigation into reported hate speech directed at her during the Sky-Fever game Saturday. After that a Sky media rep quickly responded “next question” when reporters asked follow ups. #Sky pic.twitter.com/qsREFpJCXk — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) May 20, 2025 @Josh_Frydman

For the Fever's part, it was clearly happy with the league's findings ... writing in a statement Tuesday, "We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated."

"At Gainbridge Fieldhouse," the team continued, "we are committed to providing the best possible basketball experience for players and fans where hate speech has absolutely no place."