Rep. James Comer Says Jackie Robinson's Story Removal Wasn't Racist, A.I. Messed Up

Play video content TMZ.com

Artificial Intelligence is still pretty new tech and has a lot of room for mistakes ... which might explain why legendary baseball player and civil rights hero Jackie Robinson's story about his time in the U.S. Army got pulled from the Department of Defense website, according to one U.S. congressman.

Republican U.S. Representative from Kentucky James Comer spoke to "TMZ Live" Wednesday, where we grilled him on what exactly would’ve had to be plugged into an A.I. scraper for the Robinson entry to get pulled ... especially with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth apparently wanting to scrap anything related to DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion).

When we question the terms used to execute the search, Comer does his best to explain his belief that Trump and his administration don’t have a history of racism, and that it’s not the image they’d want to project.

Catch the clip -- 'cause we also ask him about why they're going through the effort of removing anything from the archives now using A.I., especially when all this stuff is already established historical fact.

But he stands his ground ... saying that at the end of the day, new tech is bound to make mistakes -- especially when it's dealing with something as vast as the government, particularly the Pentagon.