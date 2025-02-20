Donald Trump Announces U.S. to Build Kobe Bryant & Muhammad Ali Statues

Play video content

President Donald Trump is doubling down on plans to build statues for Kobe Bryant and Muhammad Ali ... telling a White House crowd the immortal U.S. athletes would forever be memorialized in the National Garden of American Heroes.

"Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali," POTUS said at a gathering celebrating Black History Month at 1600 Penn. Ave., before announcing Mamba would also be honored.

"And the late Kobe Bryant, people love Kobe Bryant," Trump added before noting close friend and legendary golfer Tiger Woods, who was present at the gathering, would receive a statue at another time.

T.N.G.O.A.H. was originally proposed by DJT during term 45 ... but it never actually came to fruition. Now, with President Trump back in the Oval Office, he's committed to getting the park built.

Joining the late heavyweight champion and 5x NBA champ will be over 200 other "great figures of America's history" ... ranging from Rosa Parks and Neil Armstrong to Jackie Robinson and John F. Kennedy.