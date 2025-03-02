Rare Jackie Robinson Rookie Card To Hit Auction, Could Fetch Over $400K!

A special piece of Jackie Robinson memorabilia is about to hit auction ... and TMZ Sports has learned it could fetch over $400K!!

The 1948 Leaf card is regarded as Robinson's true rookie card ... and Heritage Auction has acquired one of only eight that has received a "superior assessment."

The card has an image of Robinson wearing his Brooklyn Dodgers cap in front of a yellow background ... and it's graded a PSA NM-MT 8.

It also features Jackie's bio on the back, including being the "First Negro player in modern organized baseball."

The card will be available next week ... and we're told it's estimated to go for over $400,000.

Of course this is not a surprise -- Jackie is an icon for breaking the color barrier in baseball.

Over the course of his career, he won the World Series in 1955, earned six All-Star selections, an NL batting title, two NL stolen base titles, an NL MVP ... the list goes on.

His No. 42 jersey was retired by the MLB and he has been honored in many ways, including a statue at Dodger Stadium.

That said, any rare memorabilia of Robinson's comes with a hefty price tag.

Just look at this game-used bat from the 1955 World Series ... which Ken Goldin, CEO of Goldin Auctions, describes as "priceless."