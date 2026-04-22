Kim Zolciak’s Ex Kroy Claims RHOA Star ‘Neglects’ Kids, She Denies

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Kim Zolciak’s estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, is accusing her of neglecting their children, as part of his renewed plea for primary custody, TMZ has learned. Kim’s legal team adamantly denied the claims.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Kroy is asking the judge presiding over their never-ending divorce to grant him permanent physical and legal custody of their 4 minor children.

The current custody agreement allows 2 kids to be with Kim and 2 to be with Kroy – and then they swap and spend time with the other 2. “The children were rarely together as a group under this parenting plan,” Kroy said.

He claimed Kim “acts in ways that are harmful to the children and contrary to their best interests.”

As TMZ first reported, earlier this month, Kim had her custody with the kids suspended until she finished court-ordered therapy sessions. Kroy said Kim completed the 4 sessions over 7 days.

Kroy said that he shows evidence that Kim is “both unstable and unfit” as a parent. Kroy argued that the 4 kids should be under one roof.

In his filing, Kroy claimed Kim “is more selfishly concerned with her own image and her work options than with the opinions of experts and/or the best interest of the children.”

He added, “This constitutes neglect of the minor children and is harmful to the progress and healing of the family unit.”