'RHOA's Kim Zolciak to Be Grilled by BF’s Estranged Wife in Divorce War

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Kim Zolciak agreed to be questioned under oath by lawyers representing her boyfriend Kyle Mowitz’s estranged wife, Jillian Green ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Kim and Jillian reached a deal where the reality star will show up and answer questions.

According to the agreement, the transcript for Kim’s deposition will be kept private and won't be shared with any third parties.

As TMZ previously reported, Kyle and Jillian are in the middle of a bitter divorce battle involving over $100 million in assets.

Jillian subpoenaed Kim as part of the case to question her on money, gifts and loans that Kyle may have given the reality star.

Kim previously called the subpoena “unreasonable, oppressive and intended to … embarrass her.” Jillian asked Kim to turn over all communications with Kyle and any documents related to any gifts she may have gotten from Kyle.

Kyle’s lawyer, Marvin Solomiany, previously said, “Ms. Mowitz’s decision to involve her in the divorce case is highly unnecessary as any relationship our client may have with her only began after the parties’ separation.”

Kyle and Jillian wed in 2017 and split in 2024.