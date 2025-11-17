Kim Zolciak Dishes on Ariana Biermann Breakup With Hudson McLeroy at BravoCon

But Not Broken Up About It!!!

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak is finally speaking at length about daughter Ariana Biermann's break-up with longtime boyfriend Hudson McLeroy ... she says the split is ultimately for the best.

While fielding questions at BravoCon over the weekend, Kim said ... "I've known them forever and ever. I love them. But they need to grow. They've been together on and off for 10 years and they're just going in different directions."

When she says she's known them forever, she means it ... Hudson and Ariana were born in the same hospital, only 8 hours apart. So, as you can imagine, the families are close ... and according to Kim, that hasn't changed.

Kim said, "They're friends. I don't ever see them not being friends to be honest. They're best friends actually."

Ariana backed up her mom's sentiments during a separate BravoCon Q&A, saying, "I'm the happiest I've been in a while."

While the breakup was Ariana's decision, she says Hudson is doing pretty well himself.

She said, "It was very amicable and not in a bad place. I think you just outgrow people and that's what happened."

That's understandable ... the now-24-year-olds had been together off and on since they were just 14.

They leveled up their relationship in July 2024, moving to New York City together, and documented their apartment search on Bravo's "Next Gen NYC."

Then, after a year in the Big Apple ... it was splittsville.