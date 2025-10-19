Kim Zolciak Seen Leaving New Boyfriend's House After Spending the Night

Kim Zolciak didn't need to do a walk of shame after leaving her man's house Saturday morning ... 'cause he joined her outside after an evening together.

The real estate star was spotted outside Kyle Mowitz's Georgia home in a black crop top and matching sweatpants ... her blonde hair's tied up in a messy bun in the pics and she's got her glasses on.

Kyle came out to pack up the car, too ... putting what looks like a large piece of machinery in the back while wearing a gray shirt and trucker cap.

It's not surprise Kim's sleeping over at Kyle's place ... 'cause we know this relationship is serious.

Our sources say they started dating in the spring ... and, Kyle's already met several of Kim's kids. It's Kim's first serious relationship since she and Kroy divorced, we're told -- though it's not without it's own drama.

As we told you, Kim's boyfriend's estranged husband has subpoenaed her in their divorce case ... and, she's asking for communications "pertaining to your financial relationship with Kyle Mowitz, including but not limited to gifts given or received from Kyle, expenses paid on your behalf by Mr. Mowitz or any business in which he is connected, monies loaned to you and monies paid to you by Mr. Mowitz or any businesses with which he is connected.”

Mowitz's estranged wife, Jillian Green, also revealed in a deposition than Kroy reached out to her to warn her about Kim ... basically, it's a messy situation .