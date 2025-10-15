Kim Zolciak Dating Man Whose Estranged Wife Subpoenaed Her in Divorce Case

Kim Zolciak's in a serious relationship -- her first since splitting from Kroy Biermann -- though it's not without its own drama ... 'cause she's dating the guy whose estranged wife subpoenaed her in their own $100 million divorce proceedings.

Here's the deal ... a woman named Jillian Green sent legal documents to Kim calling on her to provide a deposition in her divorce case with Kyle Mowitz -- requesting communications between them, and other information.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us Kim and Kyle are an item, which explains her connection to the divorcing couple.

We're told Zolciak and Mowitz started dating in the spring 2025, in April or May. The two are very happy together -- and their relationship's super serious.

Our sources say the two spend a ton of time together, but Zolciak still has her own residence where she lives .... so, don't back up the U-Haul just yet!

Worth noting ... sources tell us the two only began dating after both had filed for divorce -- no overlap, no cheating. We're told Kim waited about 20 months after filing before jumping back into the dating scene.

This is Kim's first serious relationship since she separated from Kroy, our sources add ... so, looks like she's getting back on the horse after the tumultuous breakup.

According to a deposition from Jillian and Kyle's divorce ... Jillian testified she kissed another man during a Vegas trip in May 2024. She also said she wasn't arguing that Kyle and Kim's relationship started before Jillian and Kyle's divorce was filed.

As we told you ... Zolciak says she was subpoenaed at her son's school last month, several months after she asked Green's team for a confidentiality agreement to protect her and her family from a potential media onslaught.