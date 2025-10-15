Kroy Biermann Allegedly Reached Out to Woman to Warn Her About Kim Draining Finances

Kroy Biermann reached out to the woman who subpoenaed Kim Zolciak in her divorce case to warn her about Kim ... this according to the woman's deposition in that case.

Jillian Green was deposed in the case back in June ... and she testified Kroy actually called her to share his concerns about Kim's relationship with Jillian's estranged husband, Kyle Mowitz.

Green claimed Biermann told her Zolciak would "drain money from Kyle" ... saying Kim already put deliveries of groceries from Instacart on Mowitz's credit card.

Jillian said Kroy warned her about Kim's mental state ... saying he called her a narcissist with a gambling problem who was never around for her children -- assertions which all mirror past legal documents he filed during their divorce proceedings, BTW.

Jillian said she met Biermann on one occasion ... with the two meeting up at her cousin's house. She said they met there because Kroy's a public figure, and she didn't want to draw too much attention.

At the time of the deposition, Jillian said she and Kroy hadn't spoken in months ... and she insisted the two had never been romantically involved.

In another bizarre twist, Jillian claimed Kroy told her he'd sat outside Kyle's house ... however, she said she never feared for Kyle's safety at any point.

We broke the story ... Zolciak and Mowitz are now in a serious relationship -- which sources say started back in April or May of this year. It's apparently Kim's first serious relationship since divorcing Kroy.

The revelation about this new romance came just a few hours after news broke that Jillian subpoenaed Kim in connection to her divorce case in which Kim claimed Green asked for "any and all documents regarding or pertaining to your financial relationship with Kyle Mowitz, including but not limited to gifts given or received from Kyle, expenses paid on your behalf by Mr. Mowitz or any business in which he is connected, monies loaned to you and monies paid to you by Mr. Mowitz or any businesses with which he is connected.”