'Next Gen NYC' Stars Ariana Biermann and Hudson McLeroy Split

"Next Gen NYC" stars Ariana Biermannn and Hudson McLeroy are no longer dating ... Ariana just announced their split.

In her Instagram Story Tuesday, Ariana says ... "Hudson and I have decided to go our separate ways, while these things are never easy, we both know it's what's best for us right now."

Ariana continues, "We are so grateful for all the love and support you've shown us over the yers. Sometimes life takes you in different directions and that's okay <3 you all."

Hudson reposted Arianna's statement on his IG Story.

Ariana and Hudson have been dating on-and-off since junior high in Atlanta ... and they moved to New York City together in July 2024, documenting their apartment search on Bravo's "Next Gen NYC."

Hudson's IG is still filled with photos of him and Ariana ... and she hasn't scrubbed him from her IG either.

Ariana's mom is 'Real Housewives' star Kim Zolciak ... and Hudson's dad, Zach McLeroy, founded chicken fast food chain Zaxby's.