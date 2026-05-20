Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ NY Mansion Sits Unfinished Amid $2M Debt Claims

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' massive New York dream home is sitting unfinished ... while more than $2 million in contractor debt claims have reportedly piled up behind the scenes.

According to multiple outlets, five contractors and subcontractors have filed mechanics liens against the couple's 110-acre Lewisboro, New York property in April ... claiming they're owed a combined $2.1 million for unpaid work on the sprawling estate. TMZ has confirmed the existence of the liens against the property.

The luxury compound has reportedly been under construction for years and was supposed to include a 14,500-square-foot main home, pool house, gym, geothermal systems and other high-end features.

It appears one construction company alone filed a claim for more than $1.35 million tied to work, including framing, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, drywall, and masonry.

The property has been a passion project for Blake and Ryan ever since they quietly bought the land through an LLC back in 2018. During a 2022 planning board hearing, Blake reportedly called the local community "heaven" and said the couple was "desperate to get shovels in the ground."

But now, the project is reportedly stalled ... with construction believed to have slowed late last year before stopping entirely sometime around late 2025 or early 2026.

The timing is also raising eyebrows because the couple had spent months battling through Blake's nasty legal war with Justin Baldoni tied to "It Ends With Us" ... and ultimately ended in a settlement, which included no money.