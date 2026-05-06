Blake Lively Snaps Selfie With Ryan Reynolds After Settling Baldoni Lawsuit

Blake Lively settled her legal war with Justin Baldoni, but she didn't settle when it came to finding a husband ... because Ryan Reynolds is looking hunkier than ever in a new selfie the married couple snapped.

Ryan shared the photo Tuesday, and Blake's smiling and caressing his face in her hand ... and they're snuggled up on a porch with what looks like a nice view of some nature.

Blake settled her lengthy legal war with Justin on Monday and then beelined it to the Met Gala ... and now she's logging some quality time with her hot hubby.

Ryan got dragged into the Baldoni drama too ... and now all parties have washed their hands and look ready to move on.

Play video content Video: Bryan Freedman calls Blake Lively settlement a major win for Justin Baldoni TMZ.com