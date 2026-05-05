Bryan Freedman Says Blake Lively Settlement Is Huge Victory for Justin Baldoni

Play video content Video: Bryan Freedman calls Blake Lively settlement a major win for Justin Baldoni TMZ.com

Justin Baldoni's high-powered lead attorney, Bryan Freedman, says his client is the clear winner in his drawn-out legal war with Blake Lively.

Bryan joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday after Justin and Blake's camp announced Monday they had settled her legal claims against his production company.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but when we asked Bryan if this was a win for Justin, he told us why he felt it was a "huge victory" for his client.

Bryan says Justin's felt like a winner since April, when a judge dismissed Blake's sexual harassment claims ... and when a settlement became a real possibility, Bryan felt it was too good to pass up.

Justin's lawyer says his client can finally breathe again ... but Bryan says there's still a lot Justin has to recover from before getting back on the Hollywood grind.

Bottom line for Bryan ... Justin won, and Blake lost.