Blake Lively Arrives To Met Gala After Settling Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

Blake Lively is getting real colorful to celebrate the end of her "It Ends With Us" legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The actress hit the Met Gala red carpet Monday night looking anything but stressed ... rocking a long, pastel gown that screamed springtime fantasy. The dress, with a dreamy blend of pinks and blues, gave off straight up cotton candy energy. Playful, light, and yes downright jovial ... a noticeable shift considering the drama she's been dealing with.

We broke the story ... Blake and Justin officially agreed to a settlement in their bitter "It Ends With Us" legal battle earlier in the day Monday ... pulling the plug just weeks before things were set to explode in court.

In a joint statement, they kept things polished and professional, saying the movie "is a source of pride" and emphasizing its mission to raise awareness for domestic violence survivors.

They also acknowledged things got rocky behind the scenes ... noting concerns raised by Blake "deserved to be heard" and doubling down on their commitment to safe, respectful workplaces.

The statement wrapped with a call for closure ... expressing hope everyone can move forward "constructively and in peace," including dialing down the online noise.