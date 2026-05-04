Met Gala A-Listers Show Out
2026 Met Gala Watch A-Listers En Route to Fashion's Biggest Night!!!
It's the first Monday in May, so that means the Met Gala is here ... Hollywood is descending on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in some head-turning outfits ... and TMZ is streaming live.
Check out the stars as they depart their hotels before making their arrivals at the Metropolitan Museum of Art ... this year's theme is "Costume Art" and the dress code is "Fashion is Art."
Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour are among this year's co-chairs.
Zoë Kravitz and Anthony Vaccarello are serving as the 2026 committee co-chairs ... and Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos are the lead sponsors and honorary chairs.
Emma Chamberlain was among the first to hit the Met Gala carpet -- and she didn’t just arrive, she owned it, commanding attention in a bold, colorful gown after rallying her team.
There's sure to be lots of fashionable moments and outrageous looks ... so be sure to stay tuned to our live stream and check out our gallery, which we will be updating throughout the evening.