Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Met Gala A-Listers Show Out

2026 Met Gala Watch A-Listers En Route to Fashion's Biggest Night!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated

It's the first Monday in May, so that means the Met Gala is here ... Hollywood is descending on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in some head-turning outfits ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Met Gala 2026: The Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Looks on The Carpet
Launch Gallery
Showstoppers At Met Gala 2026 Launch Gallery
Getty

Check out the stars as they depart their hotels before making their arrivals at the Metropolitan Museum of Art ... this year's theme is "Costume Art" and the dress code is "Fashion is Art."

Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour are among this year's co-chairs.

Zoë Kravitz and Anthony Vaccarello are serving as the 2026 committee co-chairs ... and Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos are the lead sponsors and honorary chairs.

0504-Emma-Chamberlain-Met-Gala-Arrival-SUB
Getty

Emma Chamberlain was among the first to hit the Met Gala carpet -- and she didn’t just arrive, she owned it, commanding attention in a bold, colorful gown after rallying her team.

There's sure to be lots of fashionable moments and outrageous looks ... so be sure to stay tuned to our live stream and check out our gallery, which we will be updating throughout the evening.

Related articles