Met Gala A-Listers Show Out

It's the first Monday in May, so that means the Met Gala is here ... Hollywood is descending on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in some head-turning outfits ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Check out the stars as they depart their hotels before making their arrivals at the Metropolitan Museum of Art ... this year's theme is "Costume Art" and the dress code is "Fashion is Art."

Zoë Kravitz and Anthony Vaccarello are serving as the 2026 committee co-chairs ... and Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos are the lead sponsors and honorary chairs.

Emma Chamberlain was among the first to hit the Met Gala carpet -- and she didn’t just arrive, she owned it, commanding attention in a bold, colorful gown after rallying her team.