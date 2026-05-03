Hot Or Not?! Met Gala Rewind: Iconic Looks

Tomorrow’s the day ... the celebs -- deemed “iconic” by Anna Wintour herself -- will herd like paparazzi magnets for this year's Met Theme: "Costume Art."

We’re kicking off the fancy shenanigans by looking back at stars who went all out. But are these showstopping looks HOT or NOT?!

The people’s opinions matter -- and you’re the people! Click into the gallery and spill your tea!