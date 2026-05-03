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Hot Or Not?! Met Gala Rewind: Iconic Looks

Met Gala Rewind: Iconic Looks, Hot or Not?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Stars Going All Out With Met Gala Fashion -- Hot Or Not?!
Launch Gallery
Hot or Not?! You Be The Judge! Launch Gallery
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Tomorrow’s the day ... the celebs -- deemed “iconic” by Anna Wintour herself -- will herd like paparazzi magnets for this year's Met Theme: "Costume Art."

We’re kicking off the fancy shenanigans by looking back at stars who went all out. But are these showstopping looks HOT or NOT?!

The people’s opinions matter -- and you’re the people! Click into the gallery and spill your tea!

Stick around today and tomorrow for Met Gala madness -- we're just gettin' started!

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