'The Devil Wears Prada' Then & Now!
'The Devil Wears Prada' Cast Then & Now!
Published
Before the "cerulean monologue" and icy one-liners took over pop culture, the crew from "The Devil Wears Prada" was just clocking in at Runway.
Fast-forward and Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are still running the show and calling the shots -- just with way bigger paychecks and zero patience for nonsense!
Yeah, Miranda Priestly would definitely approve of our gallery!
And since these stars are total fashion icons, stick with TMZ -- Met Gala Monday is coming in hot! 🔥