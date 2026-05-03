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'The Devil Wears Prada' Then & Now!

'The Devil Wears Prada' Cast Then & Now!

By TMZ Staff
Published
'The Devil Wears Prada' Cast -- Then And Now!
Launch Gallery
Look At 'Em Then, Look At 'Em Now! Launch Gallery
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Before the "cerulean monologue" and icy one-liners took over pop culture, the crew from "The Devil Wears Prada" was just clocking in at Runway.

Fast-forward and Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are still running the show and calling the shots -- just with way bigger paychecks and zero patience for nonsense!

Yeah, Miranda Priestly would definitely approve of our gallery!

And since these stars are total fashion icons, stick with TMZ -- Met Gala Monday is coming in hot! 🔥

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