'The Devil Wears Prada' Then & Now!

Before the "cerulean monologue" and icy one-liners took over pop culture, the crew from "The Devil Wears Prada" was just clocking in at Runway.

Fast-forward and Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are still running the show and calling the shots -- just with way bigger paychecks and zero patience for nonsense!

Yeah, Miranda Priestly would definitely approve of our gallery!