April 2026 Hot Shots ... Spring Has Sprung!
April Hot Shots Spring Has Sprung!!!
Published
Bless all the winter rain 'cuz Hollywood came out the other side bloomed, blossomed and bodies on fleek!
Stella Hudgens hit the poolside and flashed a cheek, Delilah Belle Hamlin sprawled out and gave her million followers a sneak peek, and Quenlin Blackwell's sexy bikini snap was far from meek!
And if you're wondering how King Kylie Jenner preps for the Met Gala -- clearly a kissy-selfie --poolside in a white bikini -- will do the trick!