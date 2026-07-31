Utah Pageant Queen Who Died by Suicide at 21 Was in Therapy for Personal Struggles

Utah beauty queen Brynn Carnesecca died by suicide just weeks before she was due at her next pageant ... and it's a shock to those who knew her, because we're told she was seemingly doing well in therapy.

A close friend of Brynn tells TMZ ... she had recently been enjoying her therapy and even felt she was "doing a lot better," making her suicide even more surprising. The friend tells us they knew about her struggles ... but never realized they were that bad.

The companion saw Brynn just a few weeks ago, where they shared laughs and watched the sunset together. The friend describes the journalist and pageant queen as "a light that was so bright" who brought good energy to those around her.

Brynn's friend says she was always concerned for everyone, loved everyone who she was around, and always tried to improve herself.

Unfortunately, she died on Sunday ... with her mom, Michele Carnesecca, confirming her suicide to local outlet KSL.

Brynn was crowned Miss American Fork in 2024 and earned the Miss Congeniality Award at Miss Utah in 2025. She was scheduled to compete at the Miss Provo pageant competition on August 22.

She also founded Envelopes of Hope, which fostered pen pal relationships between locals in Fork and inmates.

She was just 21.