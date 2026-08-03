'A Toxic Love Story' Read Michelle’s Emotional Letter to Judge Slamming Ex Ian

Michelle Hadley -- Ian Diaz's ex from Netflix's "A Toxic Love Story" -- wrote an emotional letter begging for her ex to serve hard time ahead of his sentencing, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the letter Michelle sent to the judge to consider before determining how many years Ian would be in prison.

Ian and his then-wife Angela Diaz were accused of conspiring together to ruin Michelle’s life. The then-couple posted ads on Craigslist with Michelle’s address asking for a man to help her with her “rape fantasy” … in hopes she would be sexually assaulted.

Michelle was wrongfully arrested and ended up serving three months in jail … before being let out. Ian was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is currently fighting to have the judgment thrown out. Angela was sentenced to serve time behind bars but has already been released.

Michelle said, “I was a captive of Mr. Diaz long before I ever ended up in a jail cell. In fact, while the experience of being falsely arrested and imprisoned amounted to my worst nightmare, I have often told friends and loved ones this chilling truth: that I would take three months in jail over a single day spent in his company.”

The letter added, “I think it’s important for the court to understand the impact that Mr. Diaz has had on my life.

Michelle said when she met Ian she was a “confident, happy and optimistic young woman who saw her whole life ahead of her.”

She said the relationship “with a man so dark, twisted and malicious” turned her whole life around.

Michelle continued, “Your honor, I didn’t have shadows in my eyes before Ian Diaz, but I certainly did after what he put me through.”