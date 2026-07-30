'Toxic Love Story' Ian Diaz Re-Married Before Cyber Scandal, Has Kids with New Wife

Ian Diaz from "A Toxic Love Story" has remarried since framing his ex in a cyberstalking hoax ... tying the knot with an old girlfriend, TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Ian tell TMZ ... Ian had dated a woman named Amy before he dated Michelle Hadley and married Angela Connell Diaz, and they got hitched before the cyber scandal unfolded.

Our sources tell us Ian and Amy secretly married in 2020 ... before he was sentenced to prison. We're also told Ian's fathered children with Amy ... although it's unclear if that happened when they dated initially or since they got married.

The sources did say Amy and Ian maintained a friendship after they broke up and she comforted him when Ian discovered Angela was never pregnant with twins.

As you know, Ian and Angela wound up behind bars after they allegedly framed Michelle for outlandish crimes ... like trying to arrange for Angela to get raped via a Craigslist ad.

Authorities arrested Angela in January 2017, and Ian annulled their marriage that April. He wasn't arrested until 2021.

Our sources say Amy's been Ian's biggest supporter, and tell us she believes Ian is innocent and was not part of the emails.