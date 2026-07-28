'Toxic Love Story' Angela Diaz Works for Abortion Support Organization

Here's What Angela's Up to Now

Angela Diaz from Netflix's "A Toxic Love Story" has seemingly turned a new leaf since she framed Michelle Hadley for cyberstalking ... we've learned she now works at an abortion support organization.

Angela -- who now uses her maiden name Connell -- goes by Angi C. and is the Director of Peer Counseling Services for Exhale Pro-Voice, an organization that provides support services for people who have had abortions.

Her bio even mentions she'd spent time in prison before pursing a Master's degree in psychology and justice studies and "deepening her commitment to transformative justice."

If you don't know ... Angela's a key player in Netflix's new doc, which is about how she and Ian Diaz framed Ian's ex for cyberstalking. They also tried to arrange for Angela to get raped via a Craigslist ad.

Michelle had nothing to do with the hoax ... but still wound up behind bars for 88 days. As we previously reported, she sued Anaheim police back in 2021, settling for $1.8 million.

Angela was ultimately arrested and pleaded guilty to multiple felonies, including falsely reporting a crime, forgery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.

She was sentenced to 5 years in prison, but served just 3 and a half before being released from custody on July 19, 2020.