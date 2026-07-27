Azealia Banks Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager

Azealia Banks just filed for a temporary restraining order against her ex-manager, claiming he psychologically and emotionally abused her for over a decade.

According to Monday’s filing, obtained by TMZ, AB says she’s been abused by Jeff Kwatinetz since 2014, when he allegedly got her to sign up for a life insurance policy when she was intoxicated.

Banks claims ... “He gave me expensive red wine and put the policy in front of me when I was drunk and we were cozied up.”

Azealia alleges the policy wasn’t reviewed by a lawyer -- and she wasn’t even sure if her attorney knew about it. She claims JK won’t tell her if the policy is still active or who benefits from it.

When describing her relationship with Jeff in the new filing, Azealia checked the box that said “we are dating or used to date,” alleging in her declaration that they had an “intimate and very close relationship” and accusing him of mixing their personal relationship with his control over her career.

The rapper also accused Kwatinetz of hiring a private security firm to “locate and profile” her, alleging they were “mapping” her home from the air.

She claims that during this time, she once came home to a “wide-open window” and would see “random unmarked cars” near her homes when she would move from state to state. She also alleged that he’d falsely accused her of trying to rob his house.

In the filing, Azealia claims the most recent abuse went down in November, accusing Kwatinetz of coercive control, financial exploitation, blackmail and disturbing her peace ... while also alleging that he hasn’t spoken to her directly in about 10 years.

She alleges he demanded she extend her recording contract and make more music to line his pockets … while she says he was falsely telling the court that she refused to be deposed.

In case you weren’t aware ... Jeff first sued Azealia back in 2020 for alleged extortion. Jeff moved for dismissal, but then filed another complaint in 2021 alleging stalking, defamation, and civil extortion. She was ultimately found liable.

Not only is the artist asking for a stay-away and no-contact order, she’s also asking for protection for her mom, sister, niece and nephew ... claiming that he may try to go through them to get to her.

Azealia’s also asking that he disclose and cancel the alleged life insurance policy, doesn’t hire anyone to monitor her and allow her to appear remotely for any hearings.

To be clear, Azealia isn’t alleging physical abuse in her filing, but instead that she suffered psychological and emotional abuse at the hands of Kwatinetz.