Kanye West Praised by Boosie Badazz, A$AP Ferg, Dissed by Azealia Banks After 'Cousins' Confessional

Kanye West struck chords and nerves in abundance by revealing he and his convicted murderer male cousin used to hook up as young teens ... and many of his rapper peers feel it explains the root of his troubles.

Boosie Badazz, who's typically on the offensive on non-heterosexual relationships, cut Ye some slack ... but felt that energy would be channeled to fighting enemies down the line.

A$AP Ferg also sent Ye love from afar, as the situation hits close to home for him.

Play video content TMZ.com

The Harlem rapper broke down his song "Pool" with TMZ Hip Hop last year, when he detailed being sexually molested by a camp counselor as a kid.

Not everyone shared Ye's pain ... Azealia Banks interpreted the song to be confirmation of her assumptions Ye's been with some of her past boyfriends!!!