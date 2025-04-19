Kanye West & Bianca Censori Arrive to Indian Restaurant Together, on Video
Kanye West & Bianca Censori More Proof They're Reconciled??? Arrive to Restaurant Together, No PDA
Kanye West and Bianca Censori aren't just meeting up for dinner and a drink ... they're spending a ton of time together -- including arriving side by side to their rendezvous.
TMZ has obtained video of the two stars pulling up to Indian fusion restaurant Cala d’Or Friday evening ... a gourmet spot on Majorca, one of the Balearic Islands.
It's a short clip ... but, KW -- who appears to be wearing a black mask like we've seen him wearing in the past -- and BC are clearly comfortable around one another, walking into the restaurant after seemingly arriving in the same car.
They greet a man in a bright orange jacket outside the eatery ... before heading inside as a collective.
We already knew the couple went out to dinner Friday night ... with someone videoing the two while they walked through Cala d'Or into a small backroom.
TMZ confirmed a Daily Mail report that the pair were splitting back in February ... with a source telling us they'd each consulted with a divorce lawyer. We also learned the two don't have a prenuptial agreement.
West released his raw feelings on the split in the form of the song "Bianca" -- part of his upcoming album ... making it clear he wanted to get back together with his wife.
We don't know if they're together again ... but, it certainly looks like they're trying to reconcile.