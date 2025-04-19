Kanye West & Bianca Censori Arrive to Indian Restaurant Together, on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye West and Bianca Censori aren't just meeting up for dinner and a drink ... they're spending a ton of time together -- including arriving side by side to their rendezvous.

TMZ has obtained video of the two stars pulling up to Indian fusion restaurant Cala d’Or Friday evening ... a gourmet spot on Majorca, one of the Balearic Islands.

It's a short clip ... but, KW -- who appears to be wearing a black mask like we've seen him wearing in the past -- and BC are clearly comfortable around one another, walking into the restaurant after seemingly arriving in the same car.

They greet a man in a bright orange jacket outside the eatery ... before heading inside as a collective.

Play video content BACKGRID

We already knew the couple went out to dinner Friday night ... with someone videoing the two while they walked through Cala d'Or into a small backroom.

TMZ confirmed a Daily Mail report that the pair were splitting back in February ... with a source telling us they'd each consulted with a divorce lawyer. We also learned the two don't have a prenuptial agreement.

Play video content

West released his raw feelings on the split in the form of the song "Bianca" -- part of his upcoming album ... making it clear he wanted to get back together with his wife.