Kanye West and Bianca Censori Out To Dinner In Spain, Seemingly Back Together

Play video content BACKGRID

Kanye West and Bianca Censori look like they're giving their relationship another shot ... because they're traveling together and just had dinner in Spain.

Check out this video of Kanye and Bianca breaking bread Friday at an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands ... at least on its face, they appear to have made up after a brief split.

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye and Bianca aren't exactly keeping a low profile here ... and they seem relaxed and happy in one another's company.

This is a big change from recent weeks ... as we saw Kanye traveling solo in Japan earlier this month after rapping about Bianca leaving him.

Play video content

Kanye's lyrics suggested his wife left him over his social media rants where he voiced his support for Nazis and Adolf Hitler ... and his rap made it clear he desperately wanted her back.

Looks like Kanye may have gotten his wish here ... and it will be interesting to see where they pop up next, because we all know they love the cameras and attention.