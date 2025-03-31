Kanye West Says He Didn't Want to Have Kids With Kim Kardashian

It's hard to be shocked by anything Kanye West says these days ... but he still made some jaw-dropping statements about his ex Kim Kardashian during his recent interview with DJ Akademiks.

Here's the deal ... the rapper, who wore a black KKK robe with a pointed hood, gave mostly rambling responses to Akademiks during the hour-plus Q&A, which dropped Sunday. At one point, Akademiks asked Ye about Kim and their 4 children -- and things took a stunning turn.

Akademiks pointed out Ye is always griping about his ugly co-parenting situation with Kim, who he accuses of controlling their 4 "black children" — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The podcaster then said people think Ye doesn't take responsibility for his own choices and highlighted Ye's soured relationship with Kim.

Ye agreed, before making his astonishing claims. He said, "That was my fault. I didn't want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn't God's plan." As you know, Kim and Kanye were married for 6 years, before divorcing in 2022.

During the interview with Akademiks, Kanye also defended his widely condemned social media post questioning the mental capacity of Jay-Z and Beyoncé's kids.

Kanye told Akademiks that the Jay-Z post may have been his "best or the strongest" when comparing it to his Nazi comments, which obviously made for an awkward moment between the two men.