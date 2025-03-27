Kanye West Recorded Podcast With Andrew Tate

Kanye West and Andrew Tate didn't just hang out in a recording studio and take photos together ... they also sat down and recorded a podcast.

Andrew's girlfriend and sexual assault accuser Bri Stern mentions the podcast in her lawsuit against Tate, claiming Tate and Kanye filmed the episode earlier this month in Los Angeles ... before Tate allegedly attacked her during rough sex.

We previously obtained photos Kanye and Tate took the night of the alleged incident ... and this was also the same night Kim Kardashian yanked North West out of Kanye's recording studio after Ye invited the Tate brothers to join them.

Andrew's attorney, Joseph McBride, hinted at the podcast collab in a March 11 post on X, saying ... "Last night, I sat on a couch and watched Andrew, Tristan, and @kanyewest talk for hours about the suffering and betrayals they've endured for achieving greatness on their own terms."

Video has also surfaced online showing Andrew, Tristan and Kanye in the studio ... but so far there's been no clips from the podcast.

Unclear when the episode will drop, but something tells us it will get a lot of attention.