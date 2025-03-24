Kanye West Decompressing in Tokyo After Recent Rants Triggered by L.A. Stay

Kanye West is all about Tokyo being his happy place -- 'cause TMZ has learned he traveled there last week after a particularly rough stretch of online meltdowns in L.A.

Multiple sources tell TMZ ... Kanye flew to Tokyo late last week to decompress -- and as soon as he got there, he instantly calmed down after all of those controversial, offensive rants he spewed on social media last week.

We’re told Los Angeles can be a trigger for Kanye in the entertainment industry capital ... but when he's in Tokyo, he feels completely disconnected and calm.

It’s unclear if he’s still in Tokyo. What is also unclear is whether his wife, Bianca Censori, went with him to Japan. What we do know is as of Monday morning she’s no longer staying at West Hollywood's famed Chateau Marmont Hotel as a guest.

Our sources say she’d been staying there for days, up until this weekend.

As you know, Kanye had a rough week, pissing off lots of people, including Jay-Z and Beyoncé -- even Bey’s dad, Mathew Knowles ... who says Ye's got karma coming for going after his grandkids.

Ye also took a shot at his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian -- claiming she was sex-trafficking their children, due to North's involvement in an FKA Twigs song. As we reported ... people close to Kim found this laughable -- especially considering Ye recently has been hanging with the controversial Tate brothers.

LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE



YE KANYE WEST

PUFF DADDY feat.

KING COMBS (PUFF Son)

NORTH WEST

JASMINE WILLIAMS (new Yeezy artist from Chicago)



NEW SONG pic.twitter.com/CAQycwkACz — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) March 15, 2025 @yefanatics