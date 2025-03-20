Hell Freezes Over as 50 Cent Sides With Diddy, Urges Kanye to Chill, Smile

50 Cent has set his beef with Diddy aside -- all for the greater good of Kanye West's welfare!!!

On Thursday, Ye made sure 50 heard what he said loud and clear by doubling down on his fury towards Jay-Z and Beyoncé's kids with a post to replace the one he deleted yesterday.

In the latest post, Ye screamed, "50 I SAID JAY Z AND BEYONCES KIDS ARE R******* LETS MAKE THE HOT WATER BOILING HOT OR LIKE POPLE SAY BROILING HOT." 50 had admitted he'd taken the day off from social media posting in the wake of Ye's tirade ... and now thinks Diddy's advice from their phone call earlier this week is the right way to go!!!

50 reposted Ye's Carter kids slander post while praising the embattled rapper's new album ... "As much as I don’t want to agree with Diddy on anything, just smile Ye (smile) 😏 and f*** em all man, f*** em all. Bully out now! (I LIKE SPANISH SONG)".

Ye had been pushing to release a song featuring Diddy and North West together, and once he was blocked by Kim Kardashian, he began blowing up social media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In Ye's since-deleted post from yesterday, he questioned the whereabouts of Jay and Bey's twins while also using the R-word -- prompting the kids' grandmother Tina Knowles to lash out rather cryptically!!!

Ye leaked his "Bully" album on X several days ago and has since been railing against Kim, Playboi Carti, Future, Common, Kendrick Lamar -- basically anyone's he's ever associated with.