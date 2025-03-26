Andrew Tate's GF Bri Stern Claims He Attacked Her During Sex, Files Police Report

One of Andrew Tate's girlfriends says he nearly choked her unconscious during a violent sexual encounter 2 weeks ago, prompting her to report the alleged incident to police ... TMZ has learned.

Bri Stern filed a sexual assault report and she claims Andrew attacked her on March 11 while they were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel … according to sources with direct knowledge.

She's told police Tate began choking her while they were having sex, but it got too rough, and although she begged him to stop, he kept going. Bri says the more she struggled, the more violent he got … and she felt everything getting fuzzy, like she was fading into unconsciousness.

Bri says the violence only stopped when Tate was done having sex, and once he fell asleep … she went to the bathroom to document her injuries. TMZ has obtained pics showing bruising on her face. Bri says she went to an emergency room in NYC -- where she'd flown for work -- a couple days later, and documents show she was diagnosed as "post-concussive."

Andrew and his brother Tristan returned to Romania last weekend for a court date in their organized crime case -- and we're told it wasn't until Andrew left the country that Bri felt safe enough to go to police and file a report.

TMZ also obtained screenshots of alleged text messages between Andrew and Bri ... and he talks about beating her.

We also obtained a photo of Andrew with Kanye West ... and we're told they posed for the photo together in L.A. on March 10 ... only hours before the alleged choking incident between Andrew and Stern.

Andrew took the photo with Kanye the same night Kim Kardashian yanked North West out of Kanye's recording studio after Ye invited the Tate brothers to join them.

Our sources say Bri and Andrew met last June when she went to Romania for a modeling gig and they started dating. We're told Andrew was verbally abusive and threatening during the relationship, but the alleged choking incident was the first time he got physically violent.

We're told Andrew had signaled to Brianna that he wanted to, essentially, pimp her out on OnlyFans ... and since the alleged incident she's blocked him on all social media and messaging platforms.

As you know ... Andrew and Tristan were arrested back in 2022 for allegedly creating a criminal organization in Romania, and Andrew's been charged with rape in that country. They're also both facing sexual assault lawsuits in the U.S. and the UK. They have not been convicted of any crimes.