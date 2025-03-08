Dana White Greets Andrew and Tristan Tate at Power Slap Event, Welcomes Them to U.S.A.

Dana White's catching some flak online after warmly greeting Andrew and Tristan Tate at a Power Slap event ... welcoming them back to the United States.

The president of the UFC was out Power Slap 12 in Las Vegas Friday night ... and, video of him dapping up the controversial brothers is circulating online.

“Welcome to the States, boys.”



Dana White, President and CEO of UFC and a board member of META, warmly greets Andrew and Tristan Tate. pic.twitter.com/MEf6t7LayV — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 8, 2025 @yashar

Watch the clip for yourself ... Dana pulls the brothers in for a quick hug before yelling out "Welcome to the States, boys."

It's hard to hear the conversation from there ... but, it's clearly an amicable convo -- all happening while the slap action plays out behind Dana.

As you know ... Andrew and Tristan landed in Florida just last week after Romanian officials refused to let them leave for months. The two were arrested and charged with creating a criminal gang in 2022. Andrew was also charged with rape.

However, a court ruled it could not prosecute the brothers because of a series of irregularities committed by the prosecutors ... so, they were allowed to leave the country.

Andrew asked people to not to prejudge him and his brother -- saying they should be considered innocent until proven guilty ... and, it looks like that's how Dana's treating this situation too.

Worth noting ... not everyone is happy about Dana's embrace of the brothers. Many online aren't reserving judgement -- and, they're pissed at Dana for even associating with the Tates.

That said, Dana's not one who cares much about what people think of him ... and, we doubt this online criticism is going to get to him either.