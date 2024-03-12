Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Andrew and Tristan Tate Detained in Romania Over New Sex Offense Allegations | The TMZ Podcast

The TMZ Podcast: Andrew & Tristan Tate Detained in Romania Over New Allegations & Cardi B's Suprise Appearance at Madonna Concert!

3/12/2024 11:39 AM PT
On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are facing more legal troubles after they were detained in Romania on new sexual offenses after four women claim they were physically and sexually abused.

Kate Middleton was spotted in the back of a car with Prince William while he was out and about for a Commonwealth service amid her Mother's Day photoshop scandal.

Cardi B shocked the crowd at Madonna's concert Monday night with a surprise appearance, and the two got raunchy onstage.

Plus, Jamaican musician and rapper Shaggy stunned fans when he revealed his real voice in a new interview.

Hosts: Charlie Cotton & Derek Kaufman

