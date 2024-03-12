Andrew and Tristan Tate Detained in Romania Over New Sex Offense Allegations | The TMZ Podcast

Andrew & Tristan Tate Detained in Romania Over New Allegations

On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...



Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are facing more legal troubles after they were detained in Romania on new sexual offenses after four women claim they were physically and sexually abused.

Cardi B shocked the crowd at Madonna's concert Monday night with a surprise appearance, and the two got raunchy onstage.

Play video content TMZ.com

Plus, Jamaican musician and rapper Shaggy stunned fans when he revealed his real voice in a new interview.