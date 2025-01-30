MMA's Bryce Mitchell Says Hitler Was 'Good Guy,' Wanted To Get Rid of 'Greedy Jews'

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell complimented Hitler and denied the Holocaust in a wildly offensive podcast episode, saying the former Nazi leader simply attempted to "purify" Germany from the "greedy Jews."

"I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy based upon my own research, not my public education indoctrination," the 30-year-old MMA fighter commented on Arkansanity (full episode), the show he hosts.

Bryce Mitchell: “I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy”



“He fought for his country, he wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy jews out that were destroying his country that were turning them all into gays”



🎥 ArkanSanity Podcast

"I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I'd go fishing with. He fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays. They were gaying out the kids. They were queering out the women. They were queering out the dudes."

At one point, Mitchell's cohost, Roli Delgado, pointed out it was "bad to put a whole race into camps," eliciting a Holocaust denial from Bryce.

"That's what your public education will tell you Roli, because you believe your public education because you haven't done your own research. When you realize there's no possible way they could've burned and cremated 6 million bodies, you're gonna realize the Holocaust ain't real," Mitchell said.

Despite his offensive words, Mitchell attempted to clarify he wasn't a Nazi sympathizer, saying, "He ain't perfect. I'm not a Nazi. I don't love Nazi. I don't want Nazis to win the war. I'm just saying they were in a bad spot when Hitler come to power."