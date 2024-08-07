Kanye West Says He Was Drinking While Tweeting Antisemitic Rants

Play video content Candace Owens Podcast

Kanye West is blaming it on the booze ... saying he was under the influence when he fired off those antisemitic statements in '22 that got him seriously canceled.

The rapper dropped this bombshell on Candace Owens' podcast -- which was filmed in 2022 but just released Wednesday ... saying in his words, "You wanna know what alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy."

Ye acknowledged Hennessy turns people "gray" -- and brought out his demons real quick -- which he says is what happened in this case.

But when Candace grilled him on why he didn’t blame his hateful "death con 3 on Jewish people" tweet on booze right away, he explained he didn’t want his words discredited ... despite them being so offensive.

That was the same stance he took earlier this year when he insisted to TMZ some of his comments were right on the money ... but he did drop a classic non-apology apology for his hate speech.

But back to Ye's love affair with booze ... this ain't his first time blaming bad behavior on the bottle -- remember when he awkwardly interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs? Yeah, he chalked that up to knocking back half a bottle of Hennessy.

