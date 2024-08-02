Kanye West Birthday Gifts Longtime Manager John Monopoly Tesla Cybertruck

Play video content Instagram / @miattajohnson

Kanye West gave the gift of electricity to his longtime manager John Monopoly -- in the form of a brand spankin' new Tesla Cybertruck that left him speechless!!!

Ye and Bianca Censori were among the guests of honor last night at Giorgio Baldi's in Bev. Hills -- and of course, she popped out and showed everyone her goodies through a sheer bodysuit.

John's been rolling with Ye since his career started in the "I'm Good/College Dropout" era. Ye gave the party the ultimate mic-drop the moment he handed John the keycard that gives him access to his new tech toy.

Ye even joked this would be the only time we'd see him smile this year ... yep, his sense of humor is still intact!!!

The private shindig was also attended by fellow longtime friends Ibn Jasper, Ty Dolla $ign and Tony DeNiro ... as well as John's GF Miatta Johnson and her sister biz-partner Massiah.

As they were partying the night away, Ye's promised Aug. 2 release date "Vultures 2" arrived without an album release ... leaving his fans in shambles.