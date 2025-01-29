Sophia Bush Calls Out Elon Musk, 'If It Walks Like Nazi'

Sophia Bush believes the public should be seriously concerned about President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's recent actions ... even comparing the Tesla CEO to a Nazi in new social media posts.

The "One Tree Hill" alum recently posted to her Instagram Stories, where she put Musk on blast for his gesture at the inauguration last week ... which was reminiscent of one used by Adolf Hitler and the German Nazi Party in World War II.

She shared an Instagram post criticizing Musk's decision to turn his controversial gesture into a joke and added ... "If it walks like Nazi, talks like a Nazi, and throws HHs like a Nazi ... it's a Nazi."

In a follow-up post, she urged her followers to not be like Musk and to "resist fascism" ... sharing a photo from a WWII-era Nazi rally.

Play video content 1/20/25

Bush didn't just take shots at Musk -- she reposted an upload calling out Trump's authorized ICE raids ... which compared the recent government action to orders that brought about the Holocaust -- and how these raids took place on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The post encouraged others to "love those living in fear" and to "resist through connection" during this time.

Play video content 1/27/25 Instagram / @selenagomez

The actress' criticism comes after Selena Gomez uploaded a tearful response to the mass ICE arrests and deportations of Mexican migrants in the days following Trump's return to office.

While many have rallied around the former Disney Channel star's emotional reaction, others have criticized her ... and suggested she's for undocumented criminals planting roots in the U.S.