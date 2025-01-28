Omari Hardwick Says Snoop Dogg, Nelly, Others Deserve Grace After Trump Crypto Ball

Play video content TMZ.com

The "Power" star first cracks a joke, saying he’ll call Snoop to get the scoop, but then he gets serious, reminding us Hip Hop has always championed expression -- and we should give the rap stars space to share their sides of the story, despite any feelings they betrayed their community by making a political statement.

Play video content X/ @robsmithonline

You’ve gotta check out the clip -- Omari breaks down his POV, hinting there could be more to their decision to perform than just politics ... so they should have the chance to explain their motives.

But for now, there’s been little mercy for those who performed at the Crypto Ball -- Snoop recently lost over 500K followers, and Nelly’s streaming numbers dipped 5%.

Play video content TMZ.com

Living in a polarized society, the rappers are definitely having to take the cons with the pros of that decision. But one thing Omari’s clear on is where he stands with 50 Cent.