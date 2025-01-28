Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Omari Hardwick Says Snoop Dogg, Nelly, Others Deserve Grace After Trump Crypto Ball

Omari Hardwick Trump's Crypto Ball: Rappers Deserve Benefit Of Doubt

Published
012325_omari_hardwick-kal
we always speak !!!
TMZ.com

Omari Hardwick’s weighing in on the backlash Snoop Dogg, Nelly, Soulja Boy, and Rick Ross got for performing at Donald Trump’s Crypto Ball -- and he’s sharing his thoughts exclusively with TMZ Hip Hop.

50 Cent and The
Launch Gallery
50 Cent and The "Power" Cast Launch Gallery
Getty

The "Power" star first cracks a joke, saying he’ll call Snoop to get the scoop, but then he gets serious, reminding us Hip Hop has always championed expression -- and we should give the rap stars space to share their sides of the story, despite any feelings they betrayed their community by making a political statement.

011824_snoop_dog_1960096
Snoop Doggy Dogg
X/ @robsmithonline

You’ve gotta check out the clip -- Omari breaks down his POV, hinting there could be more to their decision to perform than just politics ... so they should have the chance to explain their motives.

But for now, there’s been little mercy for those who performed at the Crypto Ball -- Snoop recently lost over 500K followers, and Nelly’s streaming numbers dipped 5%.

103024_naturi_naughton_kal
THE EPITOME OF 'POWER'
TMZ.com

Living in a polarized society, the rappers are definitely having to take the cons with the pros of that decision. But one thing Omari’s clear on is where he stands with 50 Cent.

Omari crushed all notions he and 50 were feuding BTS after last year's public fallout -- calling 50 "his brother" and agreeing with 50's advice to value his merit in the industry.

related articles