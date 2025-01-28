Omari Hardwick Says Snoop Dogg, Nelly, Others Deserve Grace After Trump Crypto Ball
Omari Hardwick’s weighing in on the backlash Snoop Dogg, Nelly, Soulja Boy, and Rick Ross got for performing at Donald Trump’s Crypto Ball -- and he’s sharing his thoughts exclusively with TMZ Hip Hop.
The "Power" star first cracks a joke, saying he’ll call Snoop to get the scoop, but then he gets serious, reminding us Hip Hop has always championed expression -- and we should give the rap stars space to share their sides of the story, despite any feelings they betrayed their community by making a political statement.
You’ve gotta check out the clip -- Omari breaks down his POV, hinting there could be more to their decision to perform than just politics ... so they should have the chance to explain their motives.
But for now, there’s been little mercy for those who performed at the Crypto Ball -- Snoop recently lost over 500K followers, and Nelly’s streaming numbers dipped 5%.
Living in a polarized society, the rappers are definitely having to take the cons with the pros of that decision. But one thing Omari’s clear on is where he stands with 50 Cent.
Omari crushed all notions he and 50 were feuding BTS after last year's public fallout -- calling 50 "his brother" and agreeing with 50's advice to value his merit in the industry.