Naturi Naughton Defends Omari Hardwick's 'Power' Legacy, Hopes 50 Cent Reconciles

Naturi Naughton hates to see the angry sparks fly between 50 Cent and Omari Hardwick in the aftermath of the successful "Power" universe they built together ... but she doesn't believe for one second Omari "overvalues" his talent!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Naturi at The I Will Graduate Awards in Brooklyn last night and she tells us the recent series finale of "Power Book II: Ghost" had her highly emotional ... no different than the millions of fans who tuned in.

Remember, her costar Gianni Paolo told us their final cliffhangers dominated the ratings game without benefiting from the Hollywood treatment -- and Naturi hints her character Tasha St. Patrick could resurface down the line 👀!!!

50 Cent says he feels like Omari Hardwick “overvalues” himself and doesn’t like that he leads people to believe that 50 is responsible for him not getting more money for Power (via:@breakfastclubam) https://t.co/WXRwFQL5EW pic.twitter.com/WXaPNv7XN6 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 29, 2024 @Glock_Topickz

50 aired out his grievances against his former leading man on "The Breakfast Club" yesterday, but Naturi calls Omari "the epitome" of the "Power" series -- he literally played Ghost!!!

Naturi sang Omari's praises on- and off-screen ... but regarding his public gripes of not being paid what he's worth, she says she wasn't watching his pockets.

Naturi says she can't relate to being shortchanged ... "Power" executive producer Courtney Kemp and Starz changed the game for her ... apparently Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson can relate!!!