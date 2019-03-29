'Power' Star Naturi Naughton, Jussie Smollett Should Sit Out NAACP Image Awards

'Power' Star Naturi Naughton No NAACP, No Nothin' ... Jussie Oughta Sit It Out

EXCLUSIVE

Jussie Smollett shouldn't show up to the NAACP Image Awards this weekend ... so says an actress on "Power."

Naturi Naughton -- who actually won the award last year for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama -- was very candid with us Thursday at LAX, saying given everything that's happened with him ... he should probably bow out of the award show this time around. Jussie won for Supporting Actor in a Drama in 2017.

Unclear if Jussie's gonna follow her advice, considering he touched down in L.A. Wednesday night, ahead of the NAACP Image Awards this Saturday. It wouldn't be surprising if he showed -- he's been as strong this week as he was at the beginning of the saga -- proclaiming the "attack" was real.

It's funny ... Naturi might very well be Jussie's exact opposite on and off camera, not to mention direct competition. Check out her take though -- it's clear she doesn't believe him.