NFL Should Follow NBA's Lead on Social Issues, Says Omari Hardwick

Omari Hardwick NFL Should Follow NBA's Lead ... on Social Issues

The NFL needs to take a page out of NBA's book when dealing with social issues ... so says "Power" actor Omari Hardwick, who tells TMZ Sports the Association's "leaps and bounds" above other leagues.

As we previously reported ... multiple teams have moved away from using the "owner" title over the past year ... given that the term can feel racially insensitive in a league of mostly black players.

We asked Ghost -- who played college football at Georgia before switching to acting -- what he thought of the idea ... and while he says it's a great move, he's not surprised one bit that NBA teams are taking action ... essentially saying being woke is the NBA's style.

"It's smart ... it only adds to the brand of the NBA," Hardwick says. "The NBA has curated for a while now -- with David Stern and Adam Silver -- a different style of environment."

Hardwick says the NBA has become more important to him because he feels like the league cares more about the people ... and doesn't see the NFL doing anything about it anytime soon.