Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson Clown Drake After Win, 'Bum Ass!!'

"See you in the Bay, Aubrey ... You weren't talkin' tonight, were ya!?"

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson gave Drake an earful after the Warriors tied up the series in the NBA Finals on Sunday ... returning the epic trash talk the rap superstar delivered after Game 1.

The exchange was captured right as the Dubs were heading into the locker room after the game ... when someone called for them to come back because Drizzy was about to walk by.

That's when KD and Klay went IN on the 6 God ... calling him a "bum ass" and saying the win over the Raptors was "light work."

Klay & KD had some words for Drake as they emerged from the locker room to greet their teammates after the Game 2 victory. @kron4news #DubNation | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/hGlIM17KA2 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 3, 2019

"It's alright, it's okay, we still got more games to play," KD added.

Drake -- who got all up in Draymond Green's face after the Raps took Game 1 -- surprisingly handled the trash talk really well, hitting them back with "You squeezed that [win], by the way."

Game 3 is on Wednesday ... so Drake's got a few days to come up with a better comeback.