Trump White House Reveals Truth About 'Mystery Drones' Over Northeast

Today, in the first official press conference held by the new Donald Trump administration, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed new details about the mysterious drones everyone was worried about in December ... shooting down some of the more sensational theories.

Citing Trump directly, Leavitt said ... "The drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational, and private individuals that enjoy flying drones. In time, it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy."

Tuesday's official statement from the president is a sharp contrast to a Truth Social post he wrote back in December -- "Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!"

Three days later, speaking from Mar-a-Lago, he said former President Biden and the military knew full well what was going on, but suggested they wouldn't comment -- despite an official statement from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

In case you missed it, a sudden surge of reports swarmed the airwaves in November and December, with Americans concerned there was something sinister going on over Northeastern states, primarily New Jersey and New York. Temporary flight restrictions were ordered, and multiple politicians, among others, threatened to shoot down the aerial devices.

NBC News reports a research company compiled a list of 650 sightings of the mysterious drones. Looks like drones are getting to be a pretty popular hobby.