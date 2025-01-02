Investigators Use Drone to Peer Inside Cybertruck That Exploded Outside Trump Hotel, Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Investigators are meticulously examining the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside Trump International Hotel in a possible terrorist attack ... and they even used a drone to peer inside the vehicle's burned-out carcass.

TMZ obtained exclusive video showing the drone hovering over the Cybertruck in the valet area as inspectors in white hazmat suits looked over every inch of the Tesla near the entrance of the hotel in Las Vegas.

Law enforcement personnel commonly utilizes drones for emergency situations to provide investigators with aerial views of incident locations or to document scenes where crimes and accidents occurred, among other things.

Common sense tells everyone this was not an accident, with an Elon Musk vehicle blowing up in front of a Trump hotel.

There may well be a connection between the Tesla explosion and the New Orleans terrorist attack. In both cases, the vehicles were rented from the same car-sharing app, and the detonating devices found in the 2 cities were very similar.

As we reported ... the man behind the wheel of the Cybertruck drove to Trump's hotel Wednesday with fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel inside the vehicle. He then used a device to detonate the explosives, killing himself and injuring 7 people.