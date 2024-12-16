Donald Trump Says the Government Knows Exactly What the Mystery Drones Are

Play video content

Donald Trump has thoughts on the increasing number of reports of mystery drones flying over the Northeastern U.S., claiming the government, the military -- and President Joe Biden -- know exactly what's going on.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Trump explained the military knows exactly where the drones took off from, where they came from, and where they went -- but for some reason, they won't comment.

Trump said he didn’t believe the drones were from enemy forces, because they would have been blasted out of the sky by now. But, he made it clear that keeping people in suspense feels odd, suggesting there's something unusual going on as a reason they don't want to tell the public.

He even found some humor in it, joking that he'd probably skip a weekend visit to Bedminster, New Jersey -- one of the places where the drones were spotted, along with New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia. This weekend airspace over a U.S. Air Force base in Ohio was briefly closed to air traffic due to purported drone activity, but there was no danger to the location or the public, officials later announced.

Donald was open about his confusion, but refused to comment when asked if he had received an intelligence briefing on the matter.

Trump first spoke about the drones a few days earlier, posting on Truth Social that he wanted to shoot the mystery drones out of the sky if the government can't start giving straight answers.

The FBI and DHS released a statement last week saying most sightings were actually manned aircraft or hobby drones, assuring there’s no danger to the public. Another official told CNN that over 90 percent of the reports were misidentified manned aircraft or objects like satellites or planets.

