'Mystery Drones' Prompt U.S. Military Base Airspace Closure in Ohio

The recent rise of "mystery drones" seen in the sky over the Northeastern U.S. has escalated into a potential national security issue ... prompting a major U.S. Air Force base to close its airspace due to drone sightings in the area late Friday night into Saturday.

Airspace over Ohio's Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was off-limits for about four hours, according to an Air Force spokesperson, prompted by reported sightings. Authorities continue to monitor the situation.

In new audio obtained by TMZ ... the controller at the base is heard telling an airplane to divert its course -- "use extreme caution for heavy UAS movement on the base, security forces is handling the situation." The controller advises the base was keeping lights low so potential drones in the area would be visible. UAS refers to "unmanned aerial systems."

An Air Force spokesman later said ... “To date, installation leadership has determined none of the incursions impacted base residents, facilities or assets." The base is located about 20 miles northeast of Dayton.

The Wright-Patterson base also contains the Air Force Research Lab, Air Force Materiel Command, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, and the 655th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group -- so it's safe to say it's a critical military asset.

The emergency response comes after weeks of increasing reports of "mystery drones" across the Northeastern United States -- including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.

Drones have also been reported near other military installations in the region, and over critical infrastructure like reservoirs.

The FBI and DHS released a statement last week saying most sightings were actually of manned aircraft or hobby drones, and announced there's no danger to the public.

Politicians in New Jersey, New York and elsewhere have called for more information, claiming the government is either not doing enough to address the public's fears, or is actively withholding information.

On DJT's social media platform Truth Social, Trump posted "Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!! DJT"

Multiple lawmakers telling us they want the feds to act, and they're worried their constituents will take matters into their own hands -- which could be disastrous.

Politicians have warned that everyday citizens are going to start taking matters into their own hands and using shotguns to take down the offending aircraft.