Tesla Cybertruck Erupts Into Flames Outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

The Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas is facing a fiery start to 2025 ... a Tesla Cybertruck has been engulfed by flames in front of its business.

In a new video making the rounds online, the vehicle -- made by Donald Trump's appointed Department of Government Efficiency co-lead Elon Musk -- was consumed by flames as it was parked in front of the hotel's lobby in Sin City.

Cybertruck blew up in front of Trump hotel in Las Vegas. Those are our luggage by the door and that’s where we were when it happened. pic.twitter.com/KaVZXfGLNK — ayackle (@kaaaassuu) January 1, 2025 @kaaaassuu

Watch the video ... the hotel's emergency alarm sounded as bright orange flames could be seen getting visibly larger through the revolving doors of the lobby.

The situation took an even more frightening turn when the top of the Cybertruck appeared to blow off.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells TMZ ... they are currently investigating "a vehicle fire and explosion" at the hotel -- but encouraged others to keep their distance from the scene.

A Clark County spokesperson also confirmed to KSNV that the incident was first reported around 8:40 AM this morning ... which prompted first responders -- including firefighters and police officers -- to make their way to the hotel.

Per the outlet, local authorities have confirmed that the fire has since been put out ... but there's no word on whether this fire was deliberately set or if there were any injuries.