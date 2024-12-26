Elon Musk Shows Off Fresh Weight Loss in Slim Santa Pic, Credits Mounjaro

Elon Musk is celebrating Christmas with a new look, posting a pic of himself in a Santa Claus outfit, looking much leaner than normal.

Musk posted the pic on his social media platform X on Christmas Day, with the words "Ozempic Santa." In two replies, he clarified, "Like Cocaine Bear, but Santa and Ozempic!" referencing last year's horror-comedy flick about a bear that discovers a crashed plane full of the drug in the woods.

He followed that with ... "Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn't have the same ring to it" with a laughing emoji.

The photo shows Musk standing at an angle, smiling in a bushy white beard at the camera.

Mounjaro is an injectable anti-diabetes medication similar to Ozempic, which many people have successfully used to lose weight. Earlier in December, the 53-year-old Musk announced his support for the GLP-1 drugs, posting on X, "Nothing would do more to improve the health, lifespan and quality of life for Americans than making [GLP-1 drugs] super low cost to the public. Nothing else is even close."

Musk has said he's tried "high doses" of Ozempic, which made him “fart & burp like Barney from the Simpson’s.”

Play video content Hulu

As we've seen, Scott Disick seems to be a fan of Mounjaro ... and other celebs, like Chelsea Handler and Sharon Osbourne, have also successfully used the class of drugs to shed pounds. Whoopi Goldberg is on the record as supporting Mounjaro over Ozempic, too.

Play video content TMZ.com

Dr. Terry Dubrow has previously pointed out Mounjaro tends to deliver faster results than Ozempic, and Elon agreed in his Christmas posts -- "Mounjaro seems to have fewer side effects and be more effective."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump's nomination for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, has had harsher words for the class of drugs, saying drug companies are "counting on selling it to Americans because we are so stupid and so addicted to drugs." He's pushed for a healthier overall lifestyle for all Americans.

Musk has been tapped to head Trump's proposed Department of Government Efficiency, so we'll see what the consensus will be about these trendy weight-loss treatments coming from the federal government.